GST mop-up at 19-month low, bad debt a pain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As economic slowdown continues to rile the economy, GST collections dropped sharply in September to Rs 91,916 crore from Rs 98,202 crore collected in August to hit a 19-month low.



This happened after concerns about the health of India’s banking sector emerged following RBI’s restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

Adding to the worries of financial markets, a study by Crisil Ratings showed the value of debt whose ratings have been downgraded has more than trebled to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the first six months of FY20 from Rs 39,000 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The fall in the GST collections is a matter of concern not only because this is the lowest in one-and-a-half years, but also because it’s lower than GST mop-up of Rs 94,442 crore recorded September last year.



“Obviously, these figures are a strong indicator that the supply of goods and services have come down considerably,” said Sumit Dutt Majumder, former chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.