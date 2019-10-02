Home Business

IndiGo promoter feud: Rahul Bhatia seeks arbitration against Rakesh Gangwal

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, InterGlobe Aviation said the two entities have submitted a request for arbitration on October 1 to the London Court of International Arbitration.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

IndiGo flight (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo promoters -- InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia -- have sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, InterGlobe Aviation said the two entities have submitted a request for arbitration on October 1 to the London Court of International Arbitration.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of domestic market share.

The request has been submitted under the shareholders' agreement, dated April 23, 2015.

The pact was amended on September 17, 2015, the filing said.

The agreement was executed between Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises Group (IGE Group), Gangwal, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, Shobha Gangwal -- the RG Group -- and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

"This dispute relates to claims of the IGE Group against the RG Group regarding, inter-alia, compliance with the shareholders agreement and the articles of the association of the company and damages.

"Under the request for arbitration, no relief has been sought against the company," it said.

The company has been named as a respondent as it is a party to the shareholders agreement, the filing added.

Bringing the differences between long-time friends and promoters of IndiGo into open, Gangwal, in July, had sought Sebi's intervention in alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

The allegations were rejected by Bhatia group.

Shares of the airline declined 1.10 per cent to close at Rs 1,870.85 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London Court of International Arbitration IndiGo InterGlobe Enterprises Rakesh Gangwal Rahul Bhatia
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp