Home Business

Large withdrawals led to RBI imposing curbs

By the time the issue was raised before the RBI, 29 per cent of deposits had been withdrawn from the PMC Bank.

Published: 02nd October 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank’s total deposit base stood at more than J11,500 crore at the end of 31 March

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank’s total deposit base stood at more than J11,500 crore at the end of 31 March (Photo | PTI)

By M C Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) depositors have expressed their anger against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for putting unreasonable restriction on withdrawal.

However, according to sources, the RBI saw five per cent erosion or withdrawal of deposits between September 17 and 19, and by the time the issue was brought up before the central bank and restraint was imposed on September 23, at least 29 per cent of deposits have been withdrawn.

This indicated those who in the know have been withdrawing bulk deposits, and therefore RBI had to bring in a restriction to protect the interest of small investors.

“There could have been a run on the bank if it was not done,” they added. The urban co-operative bank had total deposits of around Rs 11,600 crore as of September 19 and it is estimated that around 63 per cent of that are under Rs 10,000.

The whistleblower complaint and the confession by Joy Thomas, former MD, PMC Bank brought out the fact that a single group, that is loan to HDIL alone was Rs 6,500 crore out of Rs 8,800 crore of advances by the bank.

The issue about Waryam Singh, chairman of the suspended board having links with the HDIL group surfaced and last year RBI had asked the bank to use “moral suasion” to get him removed.

Meanwhile, HDIL whose directors have also been named in the FIR filed by the RBI administrator said that it was unaware of any action against the company and its promoters.

“The company has over a period of time availed of banking facilities from various banks and institutions including PMC Bank in the normal course of business. Adequate security cover in favour of the banks, including PMC Bank have been created over the assets of the company for these facilities in due compliance with all banking regulations as per guidelines described by the RBI,” HDIL said.

But, the confession letter by Thomas shows that just when the issue was about to explode the bank went around creating second charge on securities already mortgaged with other banks.
 

“We met the borrowers on September 21 and they offered immediately to create bank’s charge on assets worth Rs 3,500 crore, already mortgaged with other banks,” a letter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC bank PMC bank case RBI
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp