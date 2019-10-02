Home Business

OnePlus on a roll, premium products fly off shelves

Published: 02nd October 2019

By Sesa Sen & Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  the onset of festive season seems to have brought cheer to India’s smartphone market, aided by mega discounts sale offer by Amazon and Flipkart. Both the e-commerce giants have reported a sharp spike in smartphone sales after Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sales kicked off on Saturday.

For Amazon, smartphones were the second-largest category that attracted new customers with premium brands OnePlus, Samsung and Apple registering record sales worth Rs 750 crore in 36 hours flat. 

Of this, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus clocked `500 crore revenue, driven by its latest offering OnePlus 7T. Budget smartphone maker Xiaomi said it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 1.5 million devices on all online platforms in the first few hours of sale.

“Our affordability programmes such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more, continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season,” said Manish Tiwary, vice-president, category management, at Amazon India.

According to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the share of consumers picking premium smartphones shot up by a whopping 97%.The stakes are high this time given the fiercer competition and challenging market conditions compared to last year.

