What a whopper of an idea! Burger King sacrifices own sales to aid McDonald’s 

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

It is not very often that a sworn enemy holds out the olive branch, in fact proactively take a hit to sales, to help competition.

Last week, Burger King did exactly that with its a ‘Day Without Whopper’ campaign. The impossible took place that day with Burger King and McDonald’s joining hands, albeit for a good cause — to fight cancer. But it is what Burger King did that stole the thunder and the limelight.

Last week in Argentina, Burger King launched a campaign called a ‘Day Without Whopper,’ where it stopped selling its top-selling product, The Whopper, for a whole day in order to re-direct customers to McDonald’s and increase its sales. But why would the two fiercest burger competitors join forces?

The reason to initiate the campaign was to help McDonald’s with their annual fundraising campaign of donating $2 to Children With Cancer for every Big Mac signature burger that they sell (the day is aptly called McHappy Day). In effect, Burger King sacrificed its own sales for a full day, letting Mc Donald’s sell an extra 73,437 Big Macs raising a record amount for the charity. Such large-heartedness, and sacrifice, is largely unheard of in corporate circles.

Burger King revealed that not only did it remove Whoppers from sale in all of its Argentine restaurants, but customers disappointed with the non-availability of The Whopper were actively encouraged to seek out a nearby McDonald’s and buy a Big Mac instead.

The chain’s mascot, the Burger King himself, even paid the Golden Arches a visit in order to give a Big Mac a try while also doing his bit for charity.

Images of Burger King and McDonald’s shaking hands won hearts on the internet, and on social media all week. In today’s world, where trolling the competitor on Twitter and putting out advertising taking potshots at each other is considered cool, the Whopper-Big Mac truce-for-a-day was like a breath of fresh air, for sure.

It has never been so peaceful ever in burger-land. The longest war in modern history has continued unabated for decades.

A truce in the long-running Burger Wars was proposed in 2015 by Burger King that year in a pair of full-page newspaper ads; the chain suggested it was “all of the tastiest bits of your Big Mac and our Whopper united in one delicious, peace-loving burger, developed together, cooked together and available in one location for one day only” … the creation of a never-before-never-after McWhopper! McDonald’s however summarily rejected the idea of teaming up with rival Burger King for Peace Day on Sept. 21; in fact rejected it on National Burger Day, no less. Which is why the ‘Day Without Whopper’ is being seen as truly large-hearted by the entire marketing fraternity.

Meanwhile closer home, advertising seems to have picked up a bit in synch with the Navaratras, and the upcoming festive season.

Many new campaigns were visible, all so suddenly … GoIbibo, Bata, SaffolaLife, ICICI Lombard and more. The one I noticed, and liked, was one for the House of Pataudi featuring Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and his sister Soha.

To be honest, I had never heard of or known of this label of the Pataudis but the recent Durga Puja was kind of cute and sophisticated enough to catch my eye.

It is a warm interaction between brother and sister across continents, as they come together in their festive best to greet each other for Pujo. The film has class; the clothes look good; the ‘royals’ of Pataudi look elegant. All-in-all a good showcasing of the brand.

The new Kriti & Nupur Sanon film for Bata is nice and warm too (is it just the season for togetherness for siblings, I wonder?!).

Getting its consumers ‘camera- ready 24/7’, Bata India launched its new festive campaign – “New Arrivals, Every Friday” featuring the Sanon sisters.

In this ‘shoefie’ (the shoe-selfie) age, Bata gives you the perfect excuse to binge and buy and then show it all off. The Sanon sisters act quite naturally, the banter is friendly and Kriti comes through as a mature brand ambassador, showing product without any unnecessary hype.

Deepika Padukone was seen last week in a campaign for GoIbibo’s ‘GoBefikar’ that underlines the brand’s promise of offering an amazing stay experience with ‘GoStays’.

“Isey kehtey hai guarantee” is the centre-focus as Deepika Padukone is seen conversing with two young travel enthusiasts on the benefits of ‘GoBefikar’ - who are left amazed at the various stay services offered by GoStays’ certified hotel properties.

Deepika is her usual cool and confident self. Her charm and poise lifts any brand any time … Goibibo too feels upmarket despite its basement class offer. So, stars do light up brands … in the festive season!