Be a Better Forex Trader: Olymp Trade Will Help

By Online MI

{Excerpt} - The Olymp Trade platform provides clients all the tools, analysis and access traders need to make good market decisions. But perhaps the best part is that they show their clients how to use those tools to be profitable.

Many online brokers will tell you successful their clients are and how much money you can or will make trading on their platform, but one broker actually develops their clients into great traders. Olymp Trade is investing in their clients’ success and it is setting them apart from the pack.

Getting your money to work for you is always a challenge. Forex trading has emerged as a great option for many people to grow their investments regardless of how much money they have to work with.

Of course, with a huge demand for trading, many different brokers have emerged to help handle the waves of new investors. Unfortunately, most of these new traders will not fare well in the Forex market and lose much or all of their investment. Most brokers could care less.

There is another company out there that has taken a decidedly different approach to their clients - Olymp Trade. The broker has been around for 5 years and continues to grow globally and there is one important thing that sets them apart. Olymp Trade invests in their clients’ success.

The Olymp Trade educational and training resources aren’t easily duplicated. They have allocated a ton of company resources in creating a wide variety of learning vehicles for their clients and all with one goal in mind - If their clients are successful traders, then Olymp Trade will be a successful broker.

Before we get into the details of Olymp Trade’s trader development programs, let’s look at all the other features the platform offers. Whether you’re a small investor like many out there or have a more substantial stake to invest, Olymp Trade provides everything you need to make trading profitable.

Olymp Trade Features

Variety of Assets to Trade

Olymp Trade has a state of the art platform that sports everything traders need to be successful and at no additional cost to their clients. Charts, analytical tools, and a variety of market options make their platform as good as any out there. Their platform features include:

Commodities such as Gold and Silver

Currency Pairs like the Euro versus the U.S. Dollar

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) like U.S. Real Estate and the Brazilian MSCI

Multipliers

Olymp Trade’s innovative multiplier system allows traders to leverage up to 500 times their invested amount, but without the typical leverage risk as Olymp Trade never loans money to their clients like other brokers. Olymp Trade clients only risk their invested amount.

For example: Two investors enter the same position with $100 in a currency pair like USD/JPY (U.S. Dollars vs Japanese Yen). Investor #1 doesn’t uses another broker and doesn’t use leverage, but Investor #2 uses Olymp Trade and their multiplier, which is 500 times the invested amount on this currency pair. Both investors see an improvement in their position of 5%. In this case Investor #1 will make $5, which is a good short term return. However, Investor #2 will make $2500 because of the 500 times multiplier from Olymp Trade.

No Transaction Fees on Deposits and Withdrawals

For new investors, one of the most frustrating things about investing is giving over much of your money to brokers in the form of various fees and commissions. If you’re a small investor, this is particularly problematic because the fees are usually flat so they affect small investors more than large investors.

Olymp Trade has no fees on deposits OR withdrawals from your account. That means you get to trade 100% of what you put into your account and you get to keep 100% of your profits when you withdraw them. This seems logical enough for most of us, but many brokers charge their clients in both directions while they take commissions off their clients’ trades.

Deposit and withdrawal times a very fast and you can use a variety of funding and withdrawal methods including bank cards, Fasapay, Skrill, and others. You can even deposit and withdraw in Bitcoin.

Building Successful Traders One Client at a Time

We’ve reached the best part of Olymp Trade - Their dedication to developing their clients as profitable traders. Few companies can boast about their commitment to the development of their clients and even fewer brokers can make this claim.

Educational resources and support services are a cornerstone for Olymp Trade in their business model. The list of available tools and learning resources is astounding. Whether you’re a new trader or a veteran, Olymp Trade has created systems to support you in your development.

Analytical Tools and Charts

The Olymp Trade platform features all the tools and charts that professional traders use everyday and what some 3rd party company charge thousands of dollars to purchase. Olymp Trade clients get access to these for free.

Even better is that they show their clients how to use these tools effectively to make better trading decisions. They have an extensive series of webinars hosted by professional traders and financial analysts that demonstrate techniques and take questions from the online audience.

Additionally, they have created hundreds of tutorial videos that can be accessed on their popular YouTube channel and they have a team of analysts and professionals that maintain daily and weekly blog posts all centered on helping their clients succeed.

Perhaps the greatest single tool is that clients can contact a professional trader or analyst in real time to ask questions on the Olymp Trade platform. What most brokers reserve for only their largest clients, Olymp Trade has made available to ALL their clients for free regardless of the size of their portfolio.

$10,000 USD to Practice Trading with a Free Demo Account

After taking the time to increase your market and financial knowledge, you can take advantage of $10,000 USD in virtual money on your Olymp Trade Demo Account to practice what you’ve learned.

Utilize the Demo Account to test out strategies you want to try before you risk your own money. Put what you’ve learned to the test and build up your virtual funds. It will provide encouragement for when you start trading for real and it will help you avoid some mistakes you might have made otherwise.

Using your Demo Account, you’ll be able to hone your skills and then transfer that ability to your live trades so you have more success. If you lose the money in your Demo Account, you can replenish it at any time for free.

A Marathon Begins with One Step

New traders have very little to lose with Olymp Trade. You can open your account with as little as $10 and take advantage of all the resources without losing anything. Once you start your journey, you’ll be developing your skills quickly and will be able to apply them to meeting your own financial goals, but you need to take that first step.

Remember, if you continue to do what you’ve always done, you’ll continue to get what you always got. Olymp Trade is there to help you get more of what you want.