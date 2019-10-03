IIT-Delhi incubated Sanfe enters period care biz

By Express News Service

SANFE, an IIT-Delhi incubated start-up in the feminine hygiene segment, has forayed into the organic period care range with the launch of a wide range of new products including organic sanitary pads, tampons, etc. According to the start-up, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that around 50 per cent of women have had Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), rashes and allergies at least once in their lifetime due to improper menstrual hygiene.

“We want to alter the current poor state of feminine hygiene in India and other geographies by sparking conversations, changing mindsets and bringing better hygiene products and sustainable solutions,” said Archit Agarwal, founder of Sanfe and B.Tech student at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

“Sanitary pads available in the market contains chlorine bleaches, color additives and fragrances which are ultimately harmful in the long run,” the company said, adding that it intends to continue producing new offerings and support a continuous dialogue around healthy and sustainable feminine hygiene.“The Organic Period Care Range is made of 100 per cent organic cotton and is free from chlorine bleaches and fragrances, ensuring a rash-free experience to the user,” the company said.