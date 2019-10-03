Home Business

Terapact aims to hit $1 bn sale jackpot for clients 

Terapact’s approach combines data, omni-channel strategy and execution to accelerate sales with precision and predictability.

Published: 03rd October 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Terapact, a leading newage strategic sales and marketing firm, aiming for turnover of about `4,000 crore for its clients across various sectors such as real estate, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology, aviation and manufacturing and claims to achieve $1 billion sales target for its customers by 2021. By merging technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud platforms with innovative sales and marketing models, Terapact offers businesses an opportunity to make decisions on investments, marketing, sales, customer interactions and withstand risks that are usually associated with the economic slowdown.

Terapact’s approach combines data, omni-channel strategy and execution to accelerate sales with precision and predictability. Bengaluru-based marketing firm Terapact, founded in 2016 by Abhishek Jain and Kiran John, offers specialised services to companies such as Prestige group, Brigade builders and Haldirams.

 Abhishek Jain (L) and Kiran John (R),
co-founders and MDs, Terapact  | Express

“The solutions we provide to our clients are multi-facetted and could range from ascertaining reasons for the low-customer interest to scaling up the online presence of traditional brick and mortar stores,” said Abhishek Jain, co-founder, Tetrapact. Both Jain and John combined their 35 year-old-experience in the marketing field to help both big and small brands deliver in an economically uncertain environment.

“We have realised that the problems faced by each one of these companies has little to do with the general market downturn but more specifically of some niche strategy of their pertaining to marketing, customer-care or even digitisation levels having gone wrong. So, we help them re-strategise their operations to find out the missing link to hit the target revenue and we can claim of having do so successfully for last few years,” John said.

Meanwhile, the economic slowdown has not only led buyers tighten their purse strings but also forced companies to re-think their marketing and sales strategies.According to a research, the Indian excess inventory market is estimated to be $30 billion across sectors, primarily FMCG, consumer tech, and light industrial goods.

The survey also said over 12.76 lakh houses are lying unsold in top 30 cities in the country. The piled-up inventory, currently stands at 5 lakh passenger vehicles valued at $5 billion and 3 million two-wheelers valued at $2.5 billion. Altogether, the opportunity could be worth $200 billion.As the excess inventories across FMCG, retail, automotive and aviation sectors pile up, firms are no longer single handedly re-shaping their marketing plans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp