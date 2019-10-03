Terapact aims to hit $1 bn sale jackpot for clients 

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Terapact, a leading newage strategic sales and marketing firm, aiming for turnover of about `4,000 crore for its clients across various sectors such as real estate, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology, aviation and manufacturing and claims to achieve $1 billion sales target for its customers by 2021. By merging technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud platforms with innovative sales and marketing models, Terapact offers businesses an opportunity to make decisions on investments, marketing, sales, customer interactions and withstand risks that are usually associated with the economic slowdown.

Terapact’s approach combines data, omni-channel strategy and execution to accelerate sales with precision and predictability. Bengaluru-based marketing firm Terapact, founded in 2016 by Abhishek Jain and Kiran John, offers specialised services to companies such as Prestige group, Brigade builders and Haldirams.

Abhishek Jain (L) and Kiran John (R),

co-founders and MDs, Terapact | Express

“The solutions we provide to our clients are multi-facetted and could range from ascertaining reasons for the low-customer interest to scaling up the online presence of traditional brick and mortar stores,” said Abhishek Jain, co-founder, Tetrapact. Both Jain and John combined their 35 year-old-experience in the marketing field to help both big and small brands deliver in an economically uncertain environment.

“We have realised that the problems faced by each one of these companies has little to do with the general market downturn but more specifically of some niche strategy of their pertaining to marketing, customer-care or even digitisation levels having gone wrong. So, we help them re-strategise their operations to find out the missing link to hit the target revenue and we can claim of having do so successfully for last few years,” John said.

Meanwhile, the economic slowdown has not only led buyers tighten their purse strings but also forced companies to re-think their marketing and sales strategies.According to a research, the Indian excess inventory market is estimated to be $30 billion across sectors, primarily FMCG, consumer tech, and light industrial goods.

The survey also said over 12.76 lakh houses are lying unsold in top 30 cities in the country. The piled-up inventory, currently stands at 5 lakh passenger vehicles valued at $5 billion and 3 million two-wheelers valued at $2.5 billion. Altogether, the opportunity could be worth $200 billion.As the excess inventories across FMCG, retail, automotive and aviation sectors pile up, firms are no longer single handedly re-shaping their marketing plans.