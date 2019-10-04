Home Business

Dunzo raises USD 45 million from Lightbox, Google and others

Dunzo which is clocking in more than 2 million deliveries month on month, has raised a total of USD 81 million.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dunzo

Dunzo Logo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELH: Local delivery marketplace Dunzo on Friday said it has raised USD 45 million (over Rs 319 crore) in a fresh funding round from Lightbox, Google, 3L Capital, and STIC Investment & STIC Ventures.

The funding values the company at USD 180-200 million.

Dunzo has raised a total of USD 81 million.

"Dunzo will deploy the funds to establish itself as the logistics layer for India, picking up and dropping almost anything and everything a consumer could want to buy and ship while integrating merchants and delivery partners on the platform," a statement said.

This round of investment stems from Dunzo's 40X growth in the last 18 months and a business model that focuses on unit profitability, it said, adding that the Bengaluru-headquartered firm is clocking in more than 2 million deliveries month on month.

"Over the last year, we have built a model that understands Indian cities deeply and empowers offline commerce to deliver to consumers instantly.

We believe in giving local merchants a fighting chance while creating sustainable earning opportunities for delivery partners," Dunzo CEO and co-founder Kabeer Biswas said.

He added that the company is on course to build the largest commerce platform in the country with the most efficient logistics solution for each city.

Founded in 2015 by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri and Ankur Aggarwal, Dunzo connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier, commerce, and commute.

It is present in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune.

It also has bike taxi services in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Noida.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dunzo Dunzo investment Dunzo fund raiser Google
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp