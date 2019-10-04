Home Business

Sheikh Hasina stops cooking with onions after India bans export

The result of India's ban was that prices of onions have shot up from Taka 30 (Rs 25.16) a kg to more than Taka 100 (Rs 83.86) a kg in Dhaka. 

Published: 04th October 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: AP)

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: AP)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday took a toungue-in-cheek dig at neighbour India for abruptly banning exports of onions, a staple ingredient in Bangladeshi cuisine, last week causing prices of tuber to jump manifold in Dhaka and creating a political headache for her.

"Mujhe maloom nahi kyun aapne pyaaz bandh kar diya? Maine cook ko bol diya ab se khana mein pyaaz bandh kardo (I do not know why you stopped exporting onions to us, I have instructed my cook to stop using the vegetable in our cooking)," Hasina said at an investor summit here, with a wry smile. 

The barb was meant for Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who was present at the function and  had in a knee jerk reaction to rising domestic prices, banned exports. 

"Pyaaz mein thoda dikkat ho gaya hamare liye. (Onions have created a problem for us)," the Prime Minister said, with an understated humour. 

India, the world's biggest seller of the tuber, banned export of onion last week after an extended monsoon delayed harvests leading to shriveled supplies and runaway prices. India sold some 2.2 million tones of onions in the international market in 2018.

The result of India's ban was that prices of onions have shot up from Taka 30 (Rs 25.16) a kg to more than Taka 100 (Rs 83.86) a kg in Dhaka. 

Bangladesh has frantically tried to ship in onion supplies from Egypt and China but delivery will take three weeks to one month, a Bangladeshi diplomat complained. 

Also Read: Cabbage, potato all set to replace onions, say hoteliers in Kovai

Onion is a politically sensitive vegetable in the entire sub-continent. While India's export ban was meant to check rising prices at home, it has also created a political headache for its neighbor. 

"Some notice (about the ban) would have been nice," Hasina said, adding with a smile, "It was stopped so suddenly that it has become difficult. The next time you decide to do something like this... some advance notice would be nice."

Indian exporters say that Malaysia another importer of Indian onions is facing a similar problem. 

"In international trade such bans create problems, as our market is taken away by others as buyers see us as unreliable. The better way out would have been to fix a minimum export price to discourage excessive exports," said Vikram Sahney, a commodities trader. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Onion price Sheikh Hasina
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp