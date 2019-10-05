Home Business

Automobile slowdown: Bosch to shut production for 10 days per month in third quarter

With 10 days a month, production in its plants across the country will be curtailed by 30 days of the quarterly's 90 days.

Published: 05th October 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

German auto components major Bosch India. (Photo | Official website)

By IANS

BENGALURU: German auto components major Bosch India has decided to shut production for 10 days per month in the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2019-20 due to slowdown, said an official on Saturday.

"We have informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing on Friday that we will observe no production for 10 days per month during the third quarter (October-December), 2019," the official told IANS here.

With 10 days a month, production in its plants across the country will be curtailed by 30 days of the quarterly's 90 days.

"The 10-day reduction will enable us to align production with sales of powertrain solutions," said the city-based firm in a statement.

The 68-year-old German subsidiary which was earlier known as Mico Industries, has 18 manufacturing sites and seven development and applications centres across India.

"The global economy faces many uncertainties and headwinds. Escalating trading tensions, increasing nationalistic approaches and Brexit related issues have necessitated reshaping of global business models," said Bosch India Chairman V. K. Viswanathan recently in a statement here.

The German behemoth is a leading supplier of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology.

"The rapid growth of the digital economy, increasing usage of automation, artificial intelligence and internet of things and services disruptive technologies and business model led to disruptive technologies and business models," added Viswanathan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bosch automobile slowdown economic slowdown
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp