Greed Lust Addiction by Ravi Dabral blends modern Theme with Traditional Narrative

By Online MI

In recent years, Indian English Literary Fiction has seen many successful authors who have made their debuts count. ‘Greed Lust Addiction’, a novel by Ravi Dabral, has become a bestseller and remarkably this is the very debut work by this emerging Indian novelist. Well-received by the critics and readers all over the world, Ravi Dabral's novel is based on a crime-thriller highlighting an investigative journalist's journey and his fight against the corruption in material world comprises of politics, bureaucracy, media and corporates with lots of twists, conflicts, romance, emotions, drama, suspense and action providing a wholesome entertaining, engaging and enlightening experience to the readers of all age. It is a blend of a thrilling story and a visionary theme that sets this novel apart among others.

The author's writing skills have impressed the readers. Before this novel, the author has written a non-fiction book “Secrets of a Healthy, Wealthy & Happy Life”. Ravi comes from Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi and has spent many days in the Ashrams of Uttarakhand and with the sages of the Himalayas while doing his research. His inclination for spiritual secrets get a reflection in his debut novel as well.

"Greed Lust Addiction has introduced to Indian readers a different kind of fiction blending material and spiritual aspects of our life. This novel entertains as well as enlightens." This is a statement by the reviewer for website Indian Book Critics. Many popular book review websites in India and abroad such as those writing on Goodreads and Amazon have hailed the novelist for his impressive debut.

"I strongly believe that a writer should not only entertain but also show the right path to readers. I have chosen a literary route to share my views with the students, readers, public and hence society. I do believe that each one of us has something to contribute and I am doing my part.”

Ravi Dabral expressed his opinions when asked about his views on the responsibilities of a novelist in contemporary times.

Right now, the author is focusing on his second novel in which he plans to present the challenges of the material world on a global scale. Ravi told that it is expected to release next year.

About the author :

Author Ravi Dabral was born on 4 May 1972 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. His early childhood was spent in Uttarakhand. However, his education started in Delhi at Rouse Avenue School. He is a well-educated and qualified professional having over twenty-five academic and professional qualifications such as Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from University of Delhi, Cost & Management Accountancy, Company Secretary, Bachelor of Law (LLB), Master’s Degree in Economics, Master’s Degree in Political Science, Master of International Business Law (LLM) and MBA from Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom to mention a few. He also won International Man of Excellence Award for his contributions in Education, Corporate and Social Services. He recently won the Devbhoomi Gaurav award as well. He currently lives in Singapore.