Home Business

Greed Lust Addiction by Ravi Dabral blends modern Theme with Traditional Narrative

Published: 05th October 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Online MI

In recent years, Indian English Literary Fiction has seen many successful authors who have made their debuts count. ‘Greed Lust Addiction’, a novel by Ravi Dabral, has become a bestseller and remarkably this is the very debut work by this emerging Indian novelist. Well-received by the critics and readers all over the world, Ravi Dabral's novel is based on a crime-thriller highlighting an investigative journalist's journey and his fight against the corruption in material world comprises of politics, bureaucracy, media and corporates with lots of twists, conflicts, romance, emotions, drama, suspense and action providing a wholesome entertaining, engaging and enlightening experience to the readers of all age. It is a blend of a thrilling story and a visionary theme that sets this novel apart among others. 

The author's writing skills have impressed the readers. Before this novel, the author has written a non-fiction book “Secrets of a Healthy, Wealthy & Happy Life”. Ravi comes from Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi and has spent many days in the Ashrams of Uttarakhand and with the sages of the Himalayas while doing his research. His inclination for spiritual secrets get a reflection in his debut novel as well. 

"Greed Lust Addiction has introduced to Indian readers a different kind of fiction blending material and spiritual aspects of our life. This novel entertains as well as enlightens." This is a statement by the reviewer for website Indian Book Critics. Many popular book review websites in India and abroad such as those writing on Goodreads and Amazon have hailed the novelist for his impressive debut. 

"I strongly believe that a writer should not only entertain but also show the right path to readers. I have chosen a literary route to share my views with the students, readers, public and hence society. I do believe that each one of us has something to contribute and I am doing my part.” 

Ravi Dabral expressed his opinions when asked about his views on the responsibilities of a novelist in contemporary times.  

Right now, the author is focusing on his second novel in which he plans to present the challenges of the material world on a global scale. Ravi told that it is expected to release next year. 

About the author

Author Ravi Dabral was born on 4 May 1972 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. His early childhood was spent in Uttarakhand. However, his education started in Delhi at Rouse Avenue School. He is a well-educated and qualified professional having over twenty-five academic and professional qualifications such as Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from University of Delhi, Cost & Management Accountancy, Company Secretary, Bachelor of Law (LLB), Master’s Degree in Economics, Master’s Degree in Political Science, Master of International Business Law (LLM) and MBA from Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom to mention a few. He also won International Man of Excellence Award for his contributions in Education, Corporate and Social Services. He recently won the Devbhoomi Gaurav award as well. He currently lives in Singapore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp