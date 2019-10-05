Home Business

Margin pressure to persist for pharma companies: ICRA

ICRA said the credit metrics of leading pharma companies are expected to remain stable in view of future growth prospects in regulated markets and relatively strong balance sheets.

Published: 05th October 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The growth and profitability of Indian pharmaceutical companies in a current financial year will be constrained by regulatory interventions like price controls in the domestic market and compulsory generalisation in the overseas market, according to ICRA Ratings.

The investment information firm has forecast the growth trajectory for the pharma industry to remain at 11 to 13 per cent in FY20 on the back of healthy demand from the domestic market due to increasing spend on healthcare along with improving access. New launches and market share gains for existing products and consolidation benefits will drive growth.

"But revenues continue to be impacted by price erosion, product rationalisation and continued effect of regulatory overhang for certain companies which put supply constraints," said Gaurav Jain, Vice President and Co-Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

The revenue growth for the Indian pharmaceutical industry in Q1 FY20 stood at 12.4 per cent supported by US and Europe markets. The US market grew by 19.8 per cent led by new product launches, few limited competition products, moderation in pricing pressure and market share gains.

However, faster generic approvals and continued regulatory overhang with respect to manufacturing quality deficiencies highlighted during US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audits remains key concern. The pace of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals has increased by 44 per cent during 2015-18 period, leading to higher competitive intensity.

But the pace of official action post USFDA audit has also increased from January to August this year with 11 warning letters compared to 7 last year.

The Europe market continues to demonstrate good growth at 9.8 per cent, though few companies reported a decline in revenues. "Growth from European markets benefitted from higher tender wins, new product introduction in B2B segments and low base effect though healthcare reforms -- resulting in price cuts which continue to pose a challenge," said Jain.

ICRA said the credit metrics of leading pharma companies are expected to remain stable in view of future growth prospects in regulated markets and relatively strong balance sheets. The capital structure and coverage indicators are expected to remain strong despite pressure on profitability and a marginal rise in debt levels given inorganic investments.

But the key sensitivity to ICRA's view remains productivity of R&D expenditure, increasing competition in the US generics space and operational risk related to an increased level of due diligence by regulatory agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICRA Ratings pharmaceutical companies
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp