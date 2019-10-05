Home Business

PayMe India seeks to extend credit to the under-served

While still in college in 2004, Mahesh Shukla, co-founder of PayMe India aspired to make an impact by offering financial services even in India’s remote areas.

Published: 05th October 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

While still in college in 2004, Mahesh Shukla, co-founder of PayMe India aspired to make an impact by offering financial services even in India’s remote areas. His idea eventually fructified in 2016, when he co-founded Payme India along with Sandeep Singh. The start-up provides secured and unsecured loans to individuals to meet their emergency and unplanned expenses. Among its offerings are salary loans, instant short-term loans to salaried professionals, and advice on debt consolidation, debt management and credit score improvement.

Three years later, in 2019, the fintech startup managed to bag the NBFC license from the RBI and has also extended its credit services to the informal sector, which is not addressed by organised financial players. Today, the company caters to close to 10,000 customers every month and has partnered with over 100 corporates as their salary partner. 

Having made its presence felt in all major cities, the company is now ramping up its geographical outreach via digital platforms and by adding newer products and services.

“We are in the process of designing customised products for corporates and their employees in order to penetrate the untapped market in metros and tier 1 and 2 cities,” he explained.

The founders between them have nearly three decades of experience having working with top financial brands like Barclays and Genpact in the past. Together, they have raised seed capital of $2 million and are currently in talks with investors for additional funding to boost further growth.

Elaborating on the company’s operations, Shukla said it utilises alternative data scoring to take decisions on loan sanctions. “This facility not only provides them with financial support, but also helps them generate and improve their credit scores,” he explained, adding that the company’s motto is to rid individuals and corporates of their cash crunch problems, besides providing them with unplanned or emergency expenses. Access to credit is easy and quick and comes within a day provided relevant and authentic documents are submitted.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PayMe India
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp