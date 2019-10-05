Transmission of rate cut to boost demand for realty, auto

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Industry leaders say the transmission of 25 basis points cut in Repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to end-consumers will help revive real estate and auto sectors. The fifth cut this year has brought the Repo rate down to 5.15 per cent. However, most of the lenders are yet to link their lending rates to the Repo rates.

“A wave of Next-Gen reforms has set the stage for years of high growth for the real estate sector. However, the growth trajectory of the real estate sector will depend on the successive transmission of rate cuts to end-consumers,” said Surendra Hiranandani, CMD, House of Hiranandani. Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, said that efficient transmission will lower the cost of capital not only for consumers but also for developers, making room for price revisions and further discounts.

However, the sector also feels that Friday’s rate cut is not enough and more is needed to stimulate demand. “In light of the ongoing economic distress in the country, the 25 basis points cut in policy rate falls short of expectations. It is insufficient to support the flagging demand,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

ALSO READ | Festive season offers fail to boost auto sales in September 2019

The downward revision of GDP has come as negative sign for the sector. “The downward revision of GDP growth to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier is an ominous sign. Improved tax incentives for home buying offer a quick fix, which the government may like to consider immediately,” said Satish Magar, president, CREDAI National.

India’s auto sector, which is facing slowdown in sales, also wants banks to pass the benefit to consumers. “We hope that the banks would fully pass on the Repo rate cut benefit to consumers in the form of lower lending rates. The onset of festive season, along with availability of cheaper finance, should induce higher demand for vehicles,” said Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM.