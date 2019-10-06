Home Business

Petrol, diesel prices maintain dip as OMCs slash rates

After four days of slide in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 72 paisa while diesel fell by 46 paisa.

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

Diesel rates also reduced by 8 paisa a litre in Delhi, Kolata and Mumbai and in Chennai the reduction was by 9 paisa a litre. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel price continued to decline for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashing prices in four metros.

Petrol was selling at Rs 73.89 a litre, diesel at Rs 67.03 a litre in Delhi after OMCs reduced prices by 12-16 paisa on Sunday.

According to the information available on Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is Rs 73.89, Rs 76.53, Rs 76.50, and Rs 76.74, respectively, after the price cut.

