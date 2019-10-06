Home Business

Snapdeal to launch 3 e-stores for festival essentials starting this Karva Chauth

Each e-store will provide all festival essentials in one place - making shopping for traditional items simple and convenient, said a spokesperson of the online marketplace.

Snapdeal

Snapdeal (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Snapdeal will launch three special e-stores for forthcoming festivals of Karva Chauth, Dhanteras and Diwali, to cash in on the rising trend of online shopping.

The first such e-store will be for Karva Chauth offering products like 'pooja thalis', 'pooja accessories', and other products used to perform the rituals.

The second e-store will have a special selection for Dhanteras and will include offers on gold and silver coins, utensils, and fine jewellery.

The Diwali gifting store will have a huge assortment of traditional and modern gifts items, including electronics, and home related products.

Snapdeal said the e-store will also have all products required for the Diwali pooja, including idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh.

We have analysed the user purchase patterns and from that we have derived what most of our users buy during specific festivals.

"We put together a collection in a systematic manner so that users don't miss out on anything.

The pricing on Snapdeal is such that users can find all they need in multiple budget points," the spokesperson said.

The e-stores, which will be launched later this month, are curated to ensure convenience and choice keeping cross-cultural relevance in mind, the company said.

TAGS
Snapdeal Karva Chauth Diwali
