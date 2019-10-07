Home Business

RBI’s rate cut benefits may soon reach customers

However, existing borrowers may have to wait as transmission will take sometime.

Published: 07th October 2019 09:35 AM

Home loan

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Markets may not have been optimistic enough after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently reduced repo rate by 25 bps, but for borrowers there is good news, as the rate cut benefits may reach them faster this time.

According to analysts, the central bank’s policy rate cut to reach customers much faster this time, unlike in the past when transmission happened with a lag of several months. While rate hikes were often instant, rate cuts took months to reach borrowers. For instance, of the 110 bps repo rate cut between February and August, banks passed on a piffling 29 bps on fresh loans. Existing borrowers received even less.

However, existing borrowers may have to wait as transmission will take some more time. “Besides rate cuts, more is required to ensure efficient policy transmission – surplus liquidity conditions, markets-driven lending rates and a stable financial system to allow all sectors to benefit from lower borrowing costs,” said Radhika Rao, senior vice president and economist, DBS Bank.

To jump start transmission through the banking channels, RBI mandated lenders to peg new floating, personal loans to external benchmarks starting October, versus the earlier practice of marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), Rao said, adding, "Most public sector banks have opted for the RBI’s repo rate as a reference rate, plus a spread fixed by the bank and mark-up for operational costs."

Currently, the repo linked home loan rates of various public sector banks are just a few basis points above eight per cent. For instance, for a home loan of upto Rs 30 lakh for salaried employees, State Bank of India’s effective interest rate stood at 8.2 per cent. This includes effective benchmark rate plus 15 bps. The effective benchmark rate itself has two components — prevailing repo rate, plus a spread of 2.65 per cent (this varies from bank-to-bank). 

The same happens with other state-run lenders, whose repo linked rates will either fall below eight or hover around the borderline eight per cent. Some banks like the Mangalore-headquartered Corporation Bank don’t have an additional spread on effective benchmark rate. Instead, their spread is higher. For instance, its computed repo linked home loan rate on Tuesday was 8.25 per cent (repo rate of 5.4+2.85 per cent spread). By the next reset, this will reduce to eight per cent.

Similarly, Union Bank of India’s rate comprised repo rate of 5.40 per cent, plus a spread of 2.85 per cent, taking the effective interest rate to 8.25 per cent. It will be adjusted to eight per cent taking into account current repo rate of 5.15 per cent.   

