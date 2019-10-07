Home Business

Time to go for that dream home as loan rate to hit decade-low

The last time banks such as SBI offered loans at 8 per cent was in 2009 with a fixed-cum-floating loan product, famously known as teaser loans.

Published: 07th October 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the RBI reducing its repo rate by 25 basis points last Friday, home loan rates will soon fall to 8 per cent or below, for the first time in over a decade.

The last time banks such as SBI offered loans at 8 per cent was in 2009, but with a rider. To encourage borrowers, it offered a fixed-cum-floating loan product, famously known as teaser loans, where it gave 8 per cent fixed interest rate for 1-2 years, after which the loan switched to floating rates of above 10 per cent.

Starting October, several public sector lenders introduced repo-linked home loan products, with an effective rate of between 8.2 and 8.4 per cent. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks.

While some banks like Syndicate Bank reset rates every month, others like SBI revise once every quarter. It means, rates will likely fall to 8 per cent next month or latest by January 2020. "We follow a monthly reset and Friday’s repo reduction will be passed on next month," Mrytunjay Mahapatra, CEO & MD, Syndicate Bank told Express.

The bank’s repo-linked rate stands at 8.35 per cent now. Union Bank of India’s repo home loan rates are currently at 8.25 per cent and factoring in Friday’s 25 bps cut, it’ll soon be down to 8 per cent. 

SBI’s is currently at 8.2 per cent, and given the 25 bps repo rate cut, it should fall to 7.95 per cent. But unlike Syndicate Bank, SBI resets rates once in three months, i.e., by January. However, sources indicated that given the festive season, it could be passed on before January. “The next reset is in January, but it (early revision) may happen or may not happen,” said a senior official of the SBI. 

Typically, repo rate includes two components — prevailing repo rate, plus a spread, which varies from bank to bank. When SBI rolled out the product last Tuesday, repo rate was at 5.4 per cent and with a spread of 2.65 per cent, the effective interest rate stood at 8.2 per cent. With repo now at 5.15 per cent, and if SBI takes an early call, it’ll be down to 7.95 per cent. And if the RBI cuts the repo rate in December, home loan rates will drop below 8 per cent, which was last seen before the 2008 financial crisis period.

