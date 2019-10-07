Home Business

The solution will enable Kia to locate its cars, enable real-time exchange of data and power a whole range of telematics enabled connected car services to its customers.

Workers tidy up the venue before a press conference by Kia Motors in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo | Jatin Adhlakha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea ties up with Kia Motors India for connected car services. Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea on Monday said it has partnered with Kia Motors in India for supporting connected car services in the auto maker's SUV, Seltos.

Under the partnership, Vodafone Idea will provide to Kia Motors it's business services' internet of things (IoT) solutions offering an array of services, including navigation that reflects real-time traffic, the company said in a statement.

The company's expertise in automotive IoT will additionally help Kia deploy a strong, connected solution in the Indian market through the integration of e-SIMS with Voice, 3G/4G data, SMS and secured access point name (APN) service, it added.

The solution will enable Kia to locate its cars, enable real-time exchange of data and power a whole range of telematics enabled connected car services to its customers, it added.

Commenting on the tie-up, Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Nick Gliddon said connected car, which was once an aspirational concept in the Indian market, has become a reality now.

"As industry and consumers adapt to this digital disruption, it gives Vodafone Idea Business Services an opportunity to introduce end-to-end IoT solutions to our automobile partners.

Our global expertise and deep understanding of Indian consumers helped us to work closely with Kia Motors and make connected cars a reality for Kia Motors in India," he added.

Kia Motors India Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat said the partnership will help the company offer a seamless connectivity experience of its ultra-modern UVO connected system in the Seltos.

"Kia Motors India aims to enhance the in-cabin and driving experience of our customers and we are confident that this partnership will enable them to be able to fully experience the array of connected and interactive features provided by UVO connect seamlessly, anywhere and everywhere," Bhat added.

Kia Seltos has UVO connected car technology that provides as many as 37 features including AI voice command, stolen vehicle tracking and immobilisation, auto collision notification, SOS-emergency assistance, remote engine start and stops, remotely operated air purifier and in-car air quality monitor.

