Home Business

Yes Bank files complaint against fake news about financials on social media

Yes Bank on Sunday said it has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and the cyber cell against fake news and rumours about the bank’s financial health being perpetrated on social media.

Published: 07th October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Yes Bank on Sunday said it has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and the cyber cell against fake news and rumours about the bank’s financial health being perpetrated on social media. "Yes Bank has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and cyber cell against the dissemination of fake news and spread of rumours about the bank’s financial health on WhatsApp and other social media platforms,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The complaint has come against the backdrop of the bank’s promoters cutting their stake and the company’s shares witnessing heavy beating at stock exchanges during the last few days. "Over the past few days, some miscreants have been spreading false information and malicious rumours about Yes Bank on WhatsApp and other social media platforms to create panic in the minds of depositors. The messages attempt to portray the bank in poor light and are intended to tarnish the image of the bank in the eyes of its depositors, stakeholders and the general public," the bank said.

The lender has also requested the authorities to form a multi-disciplinary team of experts for detecting the origin of the fake news and assess the short-sell positions, held either directly or indirectly, by such accused persons.

The bank remains committed to protecting the interest of all its valued stakeholders and promises to take strong steps against the  fear mongers, it added. "The bank appeals to its trusted patrons to be cautious of false information circulating against it and assures that its financial position continues to be absolutely safe and sound," Yes Bank added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Police Yes Bank Yes Bank fake news Yes Bank financials
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp