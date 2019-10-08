BMW unveils M5 Competition in India at Rs 1.55 crore

By Express News Service

German luxury carmaker BMW has unveiled its luxury sedan M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 crore.

Available in a petrol variant, the new BMW M5 Competition will be sold at all BMW dealerships across the country as a Completely Built-Up model from October 10.

Rudratej Singh, president and chief operating officer, BMW Group India said, “The M Division has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance-oriented customers. Those who seek the rush of racetrack adrenaline in daily life don’t look beyond the BMW M models.”

The new BMW M5 Competition takes the hallmark M performance to the next level and raises the bar for performance, agility and precision within its class, Singh added

The luxury sedan is powered by the M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine which delivers exceptional output of 460 kW/625 hp at 6,000 rpm and a tremendous peak torque of 750 Nm.

The boost pushes the new BMW M5 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hour in just 3.3 seconds.

Safety-wise, the new BMW M5 Competition comes with head and side airbags for the driver and the front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard.

It comes with various additional features like Dynamic Stability Control including Anti-lock Braking System, Automatic Stability Control, M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function and Active M Differential.

DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

The sedan is loaded with BMW Connected Drive technologies which consist of BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay®.

The cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3” screen and a control display measuring 10.25”, the company said in a statement.

The exterior of the BMW M5 Competition comes with exclusive gloss black elements and chrome tail pipes.