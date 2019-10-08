Home Business

India International Cooperatives Trade Fair to kick-start from October 11

Promotion of key agriculture commodities and products will help in doubling farmers' income and achieving the goals set under the agriculture export policy.

Published: 08th October 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Trade Fair

For representational purposes (File Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a first, the government is organising an international co-operatives trade fair between October 11 and 13 in the national capital as part of its effort to boost farm exports and double farmers' income by 2022.

About 150 co-operatives and 35 countries, including the US, Australia and Bangladesh, would participate in the fair, which is being organised by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) along with agencies such as APEDA and Nafed with the support of agriculture and commerce ministries.

"As 94 per cent of our farmers are members of at least one co-operative institution, the co-operative sector has a formidable role in increasing agriculture exports from the current USD 30 billion to USD 60 billion by 2022 as envisaged in the agriculture export policy," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters here.

Promotion of key agriculture commodities and products will help in doubling farmers' income and achieving the goals set under the agriculture export policy, he added.

The India International Cooperatives Trade Fair (IICTF) has been conceived for the first time and will be a major platform to promote export of Indian cooperative produce, he added.

"We are experimenting this for the first time, I believe this will provide an opportunity for cooperatives to learn about branding and marketing as per global standards," Tomar said, adding that the IICTF would also provide a platform for self-help groups to showcase their products.

IICTF would offer a huge opportunity for the industry and business houses from India and abroad to build alliances, business net working, product sourcing and interaction with the primary producers of a wide range of products and service providers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India International Cooperatives Trade Fair IICTF
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp