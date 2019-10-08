Home Business

PMO-FM meet takes stock of ailing economy, falling revenues

PM Narendra Modi discussed important issues with finance ministry officials, including a revival package for BSNL and MTNL and personal income tax breaks.

Published: 08th October 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and officials from the Finance Ministry, including finance, revenue and economic affairs secretaries, to take stock of the country’s ailing economy.

“While the government discussed the state of the economy in general, there were other important issues which were brought to notice too, including falling revenue collections, the revival of BSNL and MTNL, and the possibility of easing personal income tax rates,” a senior official said.

Post the initial euphoria in the markets after the corporate tax cut announcement, economic indicators have not been very flattering.

Poor GST numbers, weak PMI data for both services and manufacturing and a sharp cut in growth estimates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after its October policy meet has already soured the sentiment of businesses as well as investors.

The RBI has now slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal from 7.4 per cent at the start of the year to 6.1 per cent now.

The meeting also holds significance since it comes in the backdrop of accentuated fiscal slippage concerns post the corporate tax cut and due to poor GST collections.

Meanwhile, the long-delayed revival package for BSNL and MTNL was also discussed, even as both ailing firms are struggling to pay employees on time.

While a PMO panel headed by Principal Secretary PK Mishra had asked if both could be revived, the finance ministry had highlighted some reservations in infusing money into them.  

As for relaxations in personal income tax, there have been differences within the finance ministry over the matter since the revenue department opposes the move while the Department of Economic Affairs believes it will boost the economy.

“Another vital issue discussed was prevention of corruption in the backdrop of information shared by the Swiss bank today and creating a common financial intelligence system to prevent economic offences and frauds,” the official said.

The government formed a 20-member inter-ministerial coordination committee to help in the prevention of financial crime under the chairmanship of the revenue secretary.

Income tax cut debate

There have been major differences within the finance ministry over the matter since the revenue department opposes the move while the Department of Economic Affairs believes it will boost the economy

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian economy Indian economic slowdown Narendra Modi PMO Finance Ministry
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp