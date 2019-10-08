Home Business

Top tax official who made sensational allegations against CBDT chairman gets promoted

An official explained that the promotion tantamount to washing away of past sins as one gets promoted only after vigilance clearance.

Published: 08th October 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A top tax official, who reportedly made an unprecedented attack on CBDT Chairman alleging victimisation, has been promoted to the apex grade equivalent to Special Secretary, according to an official order.

Alka Tyagi, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Unit 2) in Mumbai, had reportedly written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, making serious allegations against CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody, saying a previously disposed of vigilance case against her was now being used by him as a "weapon of blackmail" to stall her posting.

An October 3 order of the CBDT said that "consequent upon approval of the Competent Authority" Tyagi has been "promoted to the grade of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (level 17 in the pay matrix Rs 2.25 lakh)".

Consequent upon the promotion, she was posted as Principal Director General of Income Tax (Training) at the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Nagpur, the order said.

An official explained that the promotion tantamount to "washing away of past sins" as one gets promoted only after vigilance clearance.

"You cannot get promoted if you are under any cloud," he explained, rejecting theory of she being victimised.

On she being transferred to Nagpur, the official said employees have a right to being promoted but they don't have a right over place of posting, which is a prerogative of the government.

The Indian Express had on Saturday reported that Tyagi had in her allegations against Mody stated that she was repeatedly to drop proceedings in a "sensitive case" involving "serious allegations".

Tyagi, a 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had alleged that an old vigilance case against her, which was disposed of by Mody himself, was now being used by him as a "weapon of blackmail" to stall her posting.

According to Indian Express report, her complaint details a pending vigilance inquiry pertaining to banking transactions linked to her family.

She stated that her husband, V Raman Kumar, is a non-resident businessman and a former IRS official.

In 2012, Kumar sold his Nasdaq-listed firm Mmodal.

The vigilance matter began with a 2016 enquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into "some large transactions" in banks accounts of her family members wherein she was a signatory.

"Exhaustive" enquiry did not find any violations.

Tyagi's office handled several high-profile assessment cases.

Some of them are the Deepak Kochhar - ICICI Bank case, the Jet Airways tax evasion schemes case, and tax notices sent to Mukesh Ambani's wife and children for undeclared foreign assets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBDT chairman Alka Tyagi Pramod Chandra Mody
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp