Home Business

Tough 2020: CV sales set to deepen industry gloom

Volumes are likely to contract by 10-12 per cent during FY20, says ICRA

Published: 08th October 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

trucks, lorries

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales, a key indicator of economic activity, will remain under pressure in near future as the industry is yet to recover from numerous hurdles it faced in the last one year.

Rating agency ICRA said domestic CV Industry volumes are likely to contract by 10-12 per cent during fiscal 2020, which coupled with elevated level of discounts offered by OEMs, will exert pressure on earnings and credit metrics of CV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the near-term.

The slowdown in the domestic commercial vehicle industry, which started from the latter half of FY19, has accentuated during the current fiscal, with volumes contracting by a sharp 19 per cent during FY20 (April-August 2019) on a YoY basis.

The volume contraction has worsened as the year progressed with CV OEMs cutting down on their wholesale dispatches by 33 per cent during July-August 2019 (vis-a-vis 10 per cent contraction in Q1 FY20), to pare down inventory levels at dealerships, in light of subdued footfalls and retail sales. Early sales data released by CV OEMs shows the situation has further worsened in September with volumes halving over the year-ago period.

India’s largest CV maker Tata Motors’ CV sales fell 45.4 per cent to 28,079 units as compared to 51,419 units in September last year.

“With the ongoing subdued demand, we continued our focus on system stock correction by driving retail and aligning production. Retail sales are estimated to be ahead of wholesale by over 16 per cent in September and over 27 per cent in Q2, reducing the overall stock level to the lowest for the last six quarters,” a company executive said. Similarly, second largest CV player Ashok Leyland reported a 57 per cent drop in domestic vehicle sales in September to 7,851 units.

Share price fell 6.68 per cent intraday on BSE to Rs 63.55 on Monday after the auto firm announced non-working days in October.

“To align production in line with our sales, the company’s plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days during October,” Ashok Leyland said.

The slowdown has been particularly sharp in the M&HCV (Truck) segment, wherein volumes contracted by 32 per cent during FY20. Shamsher Dewan, vice-president, ICRA Ratings, said, “The truck segment has been impacted by the double-whammy of excess capacity along with subdued freight availability, which has suppressed freight rates and kept profitability of fleet operators under pressure.

Coupled with tight liquidity in the NBFC space, and expectations of a GST rate cut, fleet operators had deferred their vehicle purchases in the current scenario.”

ICRA’s outlook on the domestic CV sector is Negative considering the sharp correction in vehicle sales amid slowing economic growth, overcapacity in the CV parc and tight financing environment. ICRA believes that demand headwinds would continue in the near-term with the likelihood of limited pre-buying ahead of the roll-out of BS-VI emission norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commercial vehicles CV sales ICRA
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp