Home Business

Gold prices up, demand slowdown hits Titan

Titan’s other major business divisions have done better than the jewellery unit, but they haven’t escaped the impact of the ongoing broad-spectrum demand slowdown.

Published: 09th October 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

The sharp increase in gold prices over the past few months have substantially impacted Tata Group-firm Titan Company Ltd’s jewellery sales during the second quarter of this financial year. According to the company’s business update for the quarter, the gold price surge affected demand from the middle of June.

“The weakness continued during July too and resulted in considerable de-growth in sales during the month,” the jewellery and accessories-maker said, adding that while retail sales declined in July, the next two months saw retail growth rise to 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to enhanced focus on promotions and schemes.

However, while retail sales grew 7 per cent during the full quarter, “revenues as per financials declined 2 per cent YoY substantially due to adverse impact of the hedges matured during the quarter,” the company said.

Gold prices have shot up over the past three months due to an increase in geopolitical tensions, slowing economic growth globally and a shift in central bank interest rate stances across the world. Ten grams of 24 carat gold, which was priced at Rs 34,720 in Delhi on July 1, was significantly dearer come September selling for Rs 40,300 on September 4. Though gold prices have halted their climb over the next few weeks, experts say escalations in geopolitical tensions or economic disruptions hitting global growth like Brexit or collapsing US-China trade talks may see rates rise further.

Watches, eyewear biz does better
Titan’s other major business divisions have done better than the jewellery unit, but they haven’t escaped the impact of the ongoing broad-spectrum demand slowdown. “Weak consumer sentiments led to moderation in growth rate of division to 7 per cent for the quarter and 13 per cent for the half-year,” it noted. However, in its other major market -- Eyewear -- it has recorded a sales growth of 28 per cent, but partly aided by a ‘Buy 1, Get 1’ discount offer via Essilor.

The low revenue growth stands in sharp contrast to Q2 of the previous year, when Titan’s Jewellery, Watches and Eyewear segments recorded a much better 13.3 per cent, 20.4 per cent and 13.3 per cent respectively.

Titan profits may fall, analysts say
Analysts say Titan may see a fall in profits for the quarter. According to Edelweiss Financial Services’ executive vice president Abhneesh Roy, it could clock just 0.4% revenue growth, with PAT declining by 3.2% YoY.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold price Titan Company Ltd’
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp