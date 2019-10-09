Home Business

Strike hits coal production in Talcher coalfields of MCL

With the closure of three mines, production, and supply of more than 1.1 lakh tonne coal to the thermal power plants in a day is affected, the official said.

Published: 09th October 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

For representational purpose. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Coal production and dispatch were severely hit in three mines under the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at Talcher coalfields in Angul district due to agitation by local people on Wednesday demanding employment, an official said.

The agitation hampered production and supply of 1.1 lakh tonne of coal a day to different power plants across the country, an official said adding that apart from the prolonged monsoon, the sporadic strikes and bandhs in the mines across Talcher coalfields this year have deterred coal production and supply from MCL.

"Owing to the unfavourable socio-political situation and frequent stoppages, Talcher coalfields alone has registered a loss of 13 million tonnes in coal production during the current financial year, with a negative growth of about 8 per cent as compared to the same period previous fiscal 2018-19," the official stated.

While demanding employment which the MCL described as "beyond regulation", the residents of Ekdal village forcibly stopped coal mining and dispatch operations at Jagannath OCP (open cast project), Bhubaneswari OCP and Ananta OCP from the first shift at 5 AM on Wednesday.

With the closure of three mines, production, and supply of more than 1.1 lakh tonne coal to the thermal power plants in a day is affected, the official said.

Ekdal village, along with nine other villages, was notified under CBA Act (The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Act, 1957) and the compensation was awarded as on January 6, 2018.

Of the total awarded compensation of Rs 34 crore, Rs 27 crore has already been disbursed so far among the beneficiaries who have submitted their documents, the official pointed out.

On the status of rehabilitation, the MCL official said 268 cases have been identified for employment and the company has been processing to give jobs to these people.

However, the remaining 135 cases, which are coming under category IV & V of R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) Policy, 2006 of Odisha Government, and therefore not eligible for employment, have resorted to "illegal" stoppage of mining operations, he said.

Meanwhile, the MCL had attempted to solve the problems of 135 villagers through discussion and wanted a meeting.

"Though a meeting was organised at Jagannath Area headquarters following the strike notice, none of them turn up for discussion. They have instead resorted stoppage of work causing an estimated loss of more than Rs 11 crore in a day," the official claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coal Coal production Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp