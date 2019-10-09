Home Business

‘We plan to add at least 50 more brands to MensXP Shop over next one year’: Angad Bhatia

Lifestyle magazine MensXP has launched a curated lifestyle shop, MensXP Shop, which offers products to millennial men.

Angad Bhatia

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Lifestyle magazine MensXP has launched a curated lifestyle shop, MensXP Shop, which offers products to millennial men. The shop, already has a hundred partner brands live on the platform and four private level brands. Angad Bhatia, founder, MensXP, talks about the growth strategy of his company’s new retail venture and its plans to launch more private level brands in the men’s category. Excerpts:

Being a media entity, what is the rationale behind launching fully-fledged retail operations?

The idea was to build on the brand experience for our users and extend the experience from content to commerce. With a 40 million strong and growing customer base, we have observed a desire to purchase, which was not being fulfilled via the existing avenues. On the other hand, consumers are targeted on the basis of their media consumption habits and preferences. Today, over 90 per cent of the millennial spend their leisure time on social networking platforms. This has really proved fruitful for new-age brands like us and we aim is to build a comprehensive and complete experience to effectively and efficiently cater to this tech-savvy user-base, where they are able to read, watch and shop brands they want. We have also launched ‘ILN Assembly’, a suite of 4 premium direct-to-consumer private level brands that caters to the needs of conscientious men who have been largely unserved by large conglomerates.

In which category do you see most of the demands coming from? Your estimate about grooming market in India?

Men’s lifestyle market in India has been picking up a lot of steam. Growing aspirations, increasing awareness and rising per capita income has spawned an increase in image-conscious men in need of fast fashion and specialised beauty products. So, while women may be big spenders, men’s fashion and beauty products such as BB cream are the fastest growing shopping categories, particularly in the age group of 26-35. The industry’s potential is set to touch a record Rs 35,000 crore over the next two years, up from 16,800 crore in 2018. Add to that, the shifting trends in the online habits of men, the overall concentrated fashion and grooming men’s market in India is growing at over 8 per cent CAGR from Rs 2.1 lakh crore in 2018 to Rs 2.87 lakh crore in 2022, with the share of online looking to grow from 4.5 per cent to 15 per cent in the next three years.

Your future plans going forward?

We aim to be the biggest content-commerce unicorn. We aim to garner Rs 350-400 crore in commerce over the next two years. We plan to bring another 50-60 private level brands in our platform ranging over-grooming as well as fashion in men’s category over the next few years.

What are the major operational challenges in your category?

Operationally, it was to establish an aggressive operations’ ecosystem from the ground, with everything from our e-commerce platform and warehousing facilities to logistics network geared to deliver a seamless and premium online shopping experience for the users. We are working towards making our private labels including MensXP Mud available at our own pop up stores across the country.

