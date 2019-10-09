Home Business

Worried about SBI's new ATM charges? Here's how you can withdraw cash twice a day for free 

If you are someone who withdraws money from ATMs often and are worried about the hike in charges, fret not! Here's good news for you.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

Earlier this month, the State Bank of India (SBI) came out with a revised list of bank charges that will be levied on ATM withdrawals, non-maintenance of minimum balance, NEFT and RTGS transactions etc. 

The country's largest lender had announced a revision in its charges for ATM withdrawals:

Charges SBI ATMs Other bank ATMs
AMB* of up to Rs 25,000 in savings account 5 times a month 8 times a month
AMB between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh in savings account Unlimited transactions 8 times a month
AMB over Rs 1,00,000 in savings account Unlimited transactions Unlimited transactions
Exceed monthly transaction limit Rs 10 + GST Rs 20 + GST
Non-financial transaction  Rs 5 + GST Rs 8 + GST
Transactions declined due to insufficient balance Rs 20 + GST

----
For salary accounts Unlimited transactions Unlimited transactions

* AMB - Average Monthly Balance 

If you are someone who withdraws money from ATMs often and are worried about the hike in charges, fret not! Here's good news for you. You can still withdraw money from your SBI ATM, as many times as you want, for free.

All you have to do is use SBI's YONO Cash facility for your ATM transactions. "YONO Cash transactions at the ATM are over and above the ATM transaction limit (based on MAB). Another great reason to switch to cardless withdrawals," SBI said in a recent tweet.

What is YONO Cash?

YONO Cash is a facility introduced by SBI for its customers to help them withdraw money without using their debit cards. It is a card-free transaction. This can be done via SBI's YONO app or portal. It is important to note that the YONO Cash app can be used only in SBI ATMs.

How to use YONO Cash? 

  • Firstly you need to download the YONO app and log in using your internet log-in and password. 

  • Once you are done, you will be asked to set a six-digit MPIN. 

  • After you set your MPIN, you will be logged in. If you scroll down, under the 'Quick links' section, you will find the 'YONO Cash' option.

  • Click on YONO Cash and you will be led to a new page. Now click on the 'ATM' option and confirm the amount you want to withdraw.

  • After the cash withdrawal process is initiated, you need to set a YONO Cash PIN and SBI will send a six-digit reference number to the registered mobile number.

  • At the ATM, select the "Cardless Transaction" option on the first page of the ATM screen and then select 'YONO Cash'.

  • Now, you will be asked for the reference number and the PIN you set.

  • Once you enter the details correctly, your cash will be despatched. 

As of now, there are no charges for withdrawals through this app. The limit for this cardless transaction is a minimum of Rs 500 and maximum of Rs 10,000 per transaction. You will be allowed to withdraw only twice a day.

However, not all ATMs have cardless transaction facilities. To help you find ATMs which offer this service, the YONO app has an option that shows YONO Cash points near you.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI YONO Cash Cardless transactions Card free transactions
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp