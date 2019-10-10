Home Business

Tata Motors global wholesales down 27 per cent in September at 89,912 units

The company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover registered global wholesales of 53,091 units last month.

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai.

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported 27 per cent decline in its group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, in September at 89,912 units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in September were at 61,388 units, down 14 per cent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,800 units, while Land Rover wholesales were 39,291 units, it added.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in September 2019 were at 28,524 units, lower by 45 per cent as compared to the same month a year ago, it said.

