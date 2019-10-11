Home Business

August industrial output down by 1.1 per cent on the back of weak manufacturing, mining sectors

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production for August was 1.1 per cent lower as compared to the level in the month of August 2018.

NEW DELHI: India's industrial output declined by 1.1 per cent in August due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, according to data released by the government on Friday.

The cumulative growth for the period April-August 2019 over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 2.4 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

The growth rates of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for August 2019 stood at 0.1 per cent, (-) 1.2 per cent and (-) 0.9 per cent as compared to August 2018.

The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-August 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018 has been 2.8 per cent, 2.1 per cent and 5.0 per cent respectively.

In terms of industries, 15 out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown negative growth during the month of August 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The industry group 'Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 23.1 per cent followed by (-) 21.7 per cent in 'Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.' and (-) 18.0 per cent in 'Other manufacturing'.

On the other hand, the industry group 'Manufacture of basic metals' has shown the highest positive growth of 11.8 per cent followed by 11.3 per cent in 'Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials' and 10.3 per cent in 'Manufacture of wearing apparel'.

The Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables have recorded growth of (-) 9.1 percent and 4.1 percent respectively.

