Home Business

‘Documents misleading in Aurobindo unit’

It added that the corporate quality personnel who answered the questions were later found not to have undergone training on the apparent results investigation Standard Operating procedures (SOP).

Published: 11th October 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which inspected Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s manufacturing facility last month observed that documents provided during its inspection, were either incomplete or inaccurate or potentially misleading.

Aurobindo Pharma said on Monday that it received seven observations from the US health regulator for its unit-7 formulation plant in Telangana.

The US FDA had conducted a Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) inspection at the unit 7 manufacturing facility from September 19 to 27, 2019.

“The responsibilities and procedures applicable to the quality control unit are not fully followed several lists of documents requested were either provided as incomplete, inaccurate and or explained with potentially misleading statements throughout the inspection..,” noted the FDA inspection report.

It added that the corporate quality personnel who answered the questions were later found not to have undergone training on the apparent results investigation Standard Operating procedures (SOP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals US Food and Drug Administration
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp