Home Business

Amid slowing economy, new input tax credit rules could stifle GST refunds

Experts feel that the idea is to force business houses to get their suppliers to upload their bills and receipts as soon as possible so that they can claim input credit.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes.

By Anuradha Shukla & Jayanta Roy chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that is likely to impact the cash flow of businesses, which are already battling a slowing economy, the government has capped the input tax credit registered entities can claim under GST at 20 per cent.

There was no such restriction till now and GST refunds could be claimed on the basis on self-assessment.

While the government seeks to check false claims and plug revenue leakages by tightening norms, the new rules will increase the workload of assessees.

To avail full input credit, the entire eligible amount must now be supported by relevant invoices uploaded by suppliers.

ALSO READ | I am sorry GST did not meet with your satisfaction; we can't damn it: Nirmala Sitharaman

"The idea is to force business houses to get their suppliers to upload their bills and receipts as soon as possible so that they can claim input credit. Time gaps between the two actions mean loose ends and a lot of fake credit claims," said Sumit Dutt Majumder, former chairman, Central Board of Excise and Customs
He noted that the disruptive measure will cause initial hardship to businesses, especially small businesses that do not have the clout to force suppliers to comply with law. 

"The move will not impact those businesses that regularly check with their vendors. It was initiated after multiple deliberations with tax officials. This will improve compliance," said a senior finance ministry official.

According to Pratik Jain, national leader (indirect taxes) at  PWC India, the move was long overdue.  “The government had taken an in-principle decision at the beginning of the GST exercise to place the burden of checking of compliance by vendors on businesses. It could not enforce this initially because of technical glitches. It is doing so now."

ALSO READ| Reconsider 18 per cent GST on group medical insurance for bank retirees: D Raja urges Sitharaman

Analysts warn the Centre’s decision to cap the input tax credit to 20 per cent will adversely impact working capital available with businesses and may increase their borrowings, besides increasing their compliance costs, as manpower will have to be deployed to prompt suppliers to do timely filing.

"It appears that the 20 per cent condition is to be complied with each month. Taxpayers may still decide to pursue reconciliations on a yearly basis to reduce their compliance costs. If they do so, then money will get stuck down the chain and businesses' interest cost arising from borrowing working capital will go up," said Harpreet Singh, partner, KPMG.

Revenue officials admit the move will work down the chain as large businesses, whose credit government withholds, will then withhold part or full payments to suppliers.

“Businesses will have to now bifurcate eligible credit and credit where a supplier has not uploaded the invoice. They will have to then pursue errant suppliers to ensure they upload timely,” said Archit Gupta, CEO, Cleartax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST refunds GST input tax credit
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp