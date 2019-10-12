Home Business

Falling state revenues force Centre to review GST

According to the official, internal assessment shows that compensation cess collections have averaged around Rs 7,500-8,000 crore per month.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of declining Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections from states threatening their finances, the Central government is gearing up to review GST. It intends to reconsider the tax structure, increase tax slabs of non-essential and lifestyle items and consider bringing more items into the GST net.

“The biggest concern is falling cess from states. There are many items that are exempted from GST. The suggestion is to bring more items to the 5 per cent bracket. The 5 per cent tax slab accounts for Rs 1,20,000 crore annually, and it will not have much impact on the consumer’s pocket,” a senior official from the GST Council said.

According to the official, internal assessment shows that compensation cess collections have averaged around Rs 7,500-8,000 crore per month and the amount to be paid as compensation to states has gone up to Rs 11,500 crore so far in FY20. If there’s no improvement, the compensation cess will fall short by November-December.

The government on Thursday had set up a 12-member high-level committee of officers to look into the revenue shortfall being faced by the states and suggest measures for augmenting collections.

The 12-member panel, which will have five members from the Centre and states each, will submit its first report within 15 days to the GST Council Secretariat. The panel has commissioners from the state GST councils of Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, along with the joint secretary and executive vice-president of GST Council. They  will look into issues such as systematic changes in GST to prevent misuse, measures to expand tax base, improved compliance monitoring and anti-evasion measures using better data analytics and better administrative coordination.

While finance ministers of West Bengal and Kerala had been more vocal on their concerns about falling revenues, even BJP-ruled states had expressed their anxiety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goods and Services Tax GST Council Finance Ministry GST state collections
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp