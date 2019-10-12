Home Business

Over half of unsold flats in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram in affordable category: PropTiger

At the current sales velocity, he said developers would take about three-and-a-half-years to sell off the existing stock in Noida-Greater Noida and 28 months in Gurugram.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unsold housing units in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram stood at nearly 1.09 lakh at the end of July, of which 54 per cent were priced at Rs 45 lakh and below, according to property brokerage PropTiger.

With fall in interest rates on home loans and an additional tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest for flats up to Rs 45 lakh, Proptiger expects that developers would be able to sell a significant number of unsold stocks in the affordable price category.

"Real estate developers in the key NCR markets had a total of 108,937 unsold units till the end of July 2019. Of these, 58,516 homes were priced at Rs 45 lakh or less," PropTiger said in a report.

Gurugram market includes data of Bhiwadi, Rewari, Neemrana and Dharuhera. "Rising instances of builders facing insolvency have severely impacted the market sentiment in the NCR, especially in Noida property market. Low sales volumes have resulted in builders accumulating huge inventory over time in these property markets," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO of Elara Technologies that owns Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

At the current sales velocity, he said developers would take about three-and-a-half-years to sell off the existing stock in Noida-Greater Noida and 28 months in Gurugram.

"While this is certainly a worrisome state of affairs for the sector, this, in a way, presents an opportunity for buyers to purchase ready-to-move-in properties when home loan interest rates are at a record low and the government has increased the tax deduction limit on the interest on home loans for purchase of affordable homes," Rangarajan said.

In this year's Budget, the government has increased the tax deduction limit on home loan interest component by Rs 1.50 lakh for units priced at Rs 45 lakh and below.

A lower GST rate of 1 per cent has also made investing in affordable properties much more viable in the past one year, he added.

The report also mentioned that prices have undergone some correction in these three markets, further increasing affordability for buyers.

In Gurugram, rates have fallen 10 per cent over the past three years while they have reduced by over 2.5 per cent in Noida during the same period.

Average per square foot rates of property in Noida and Gurugram are Rs 3,900 and Rs 4,950, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Greater Noida Gurugram
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp