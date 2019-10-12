Home Business

Yes Bank co-promoter Shagun Gogia not averse to stake dilution

This comes at a time when the other promoter, Rana Kapoor, has seen his stake come down to a negligible level after stake sale and promoter pledge getting revoked.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Yes Bank shares fell over 3 per cent on Friday even as one of its two promoters, the Ashok Kapur family, promised to support the bank’s management in its efforts to improve transparency, governance and raising capital. This comes at a time when the other promoter, Rana Kapoor, has seen his stake come down to a negligible level after stake sale and promoter pledge getting revoked.

Kapur’s daughter Shagun Gogia, who recently also found a place in the board of the bank, said the family was comfortable with their shareholding going below the current level of 8.33 per cent in the bank’s efforts to raise capital, according to PTI. Yes Bank’s CEO Ravneet Gill had told analysts last week about the bank’s liquidity and that it is on course to raise capital. Therefore, it is natural that in due course, as and when the bank is able to raise fresh capital, there will be equity dilution for promoters.

“Our family has not decided a floor to which we can go down to in the event of new fund infusion. We will do whatever is in the best interest of the bank,” PTI said, quoting Gogia. There is also a question mark on the status of “promoter” with the combined stake of promoters coming below 10 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Ravneet Gill Yes Bank stake dilution Rana Kapoor Shagun Gogia
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp