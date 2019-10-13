Home Business

After Iran sanctions, India ups crude oil imports from US, Nigeria and Russia

With oil supplies from what had been India’s third-largest supplier mostly cut off, other countries have begun climbing up the list.

Published: 13th October 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s top sources of crude oil have gone through a marked change over the last year, primarily due to the US’ sanctions on Iran. With oil supplies from what had been India’s third-largest supplier mostly cut off, other countries have begun climbing up the list.

Not least of these is the US itself, with crude oil imports from the country nearly doubling. According to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), crude oil imports from the US stood at 4.49 million tonnes (MT) during the April-August period of this year, a 72 per cent jump from the 2.6 MT imported during the same period last year.

ALSO READ: Oil prices rise after Iranian ship attacked near Jeddah port

The country is now India’s sixth-largest oil supplier by volume.

Iran, on the other hand, is no longer among India’s top ten crude oil suppliers with just 1.97 MT shipped during the period, an 85 per cent decline from last year’s 13.3 MT.

Other countries that have increased crude oil supplies to India include Nigeria and Russia.

Data from DGCIS for this fiscal year shows that Nigeria has taken Iran’s erstwhile spot on the list, becoming India’s third-largest oil supplier with a 22 per cent increase in crude oil shipments from 5.8 MT in April-August 2018 to 7.17 MT  this year.

Imports from Russia have also risen significantly. The period saw India buying around 2.13 MT from the Eurasian powerhouse, a two-fold increase from 973,389 tonnes it supplied during the same period last year.

The ongoing crisis in the South American country of Venezuela has also seen supplies from the nation drop from 7.6 MT to 6.2 MT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India crude oil India crude oil import
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp