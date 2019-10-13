Home Business

Competition Commission of India​ to conduct study on telecom sector amid changing market dynamics

The country's telecom sector has witnessed a churn with stiff competition, especially after the entry of Reliance Jio, and the lower tariff regime that has impacted the financials of market players.

Published: 13th October 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Competition Commission of India chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta

Competition Commission of India chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fair trade regulator CCI will conduct a study about the Indian telecom sector to assess various competition aspects as the market dynamics have undergone significant changes in the recent past, according to its Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta.

From time to time, the watchdog commissions studies through independent agencies to gather qualitative as well as quantitative information and insights from market participants and assess the state of competition in a given sector.

In an interview to PTI, Gupta said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has started the preparatory work for the study about the telecom sector and it is expected to commence in November. "As a market regulator, it would give us insights into what we need to be watchful of, and what we need to do. This would also enable the Commission to craft a competition advocacy strategy and recommendations tailored to the needs of the telecom sector," he said.

The country's telecom sector has witnessed a churn with stiff competition, especially after the entry of Reliance Jio, and the lower tariff regime that has impacted the financials of market players.

There has also been consolidation in the market. "Given the criticality of the telecom services and their overarching interface across the economy, it becomes imperative for the market regulator to keep a close watch on the developments in the sector. The telecom market dynamics have undergone a significant change in recent past by way of entry of new player, a wave of consolidation, change in competition strategies and business models in the sector," Gupta said.

According to the CCI chairman, the new market construct has thrown up many questions such as whether concentration has negated the objectives of competition or the present level of competition is sufficient.

He added that there are also questions on whether the market power in telecom can be used or misused in monopolising any niche market that essentially depends on telecom services. The study would gather relevant information and data from the stakeholders to provide a clear understanding of the developments in the telecom market.

Besides, it would look at "markets that are closely connected with telecom markets, in terms of the prevailing competition landscape, patterns of consumer and business behaviour, the impact of regulatory and policy developments on competition, the interplay amongst markets," Gupta said.

Currently, a study about the e-commerce sector is underway as the CCI seeks to have a better understanding of the e-commerce ecosystems in India, business practices of online platforms and other market participants that avail the platforms' intermediation services and their implications on competition.

The regulator's studies about sectors mainly look at the existing competition conditions, the regulatory architecture and the perspective of consumers as well as concerned stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Competition Commission of India Ashok Kumar Gupta CCI telecom study
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp