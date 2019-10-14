Home Business

‘Discount offers to go down post-October’ 

The firm is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, as a result, MSI witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month compared to July and August.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Official Maruti Suzuki website)

By Express News Service

Consumers offers will go down post-October as such discount offers have reached its peak and keeping discounts at such high levels is unsustainable, according to a senior Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) official. 

The company has tried to revive the market but it cannot have high level of promotions at all the time, these are not sustainable, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing, sales, MSI. “Going forward there will be decline in terms of offers,” he added. 

The firm is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models as a result MSI witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month compared to July and August.

Further, almost all the leading carmakers and dealer showrooms are offering lucrative offers to boost sales at a time when the Indian auto sector is going through a prolong slowdown.

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 100,000 on its vehicles. 

The firm also expects current month to be better in terms of sales as compared to the same period last year.

“These are probably the green shoots and if we look at first week of October, which was Navratara period, then bookings and retails have been better than last year as far as this period goes,” Srivastava said. Offtake of vehicles, including diesel models and BS-VI compliant eight cars, has been good and driving the sales, he added.

He, however, said it would be too early to say that the auto sector is out of the woods and it would take at least two more months to get a clear picture. 

“We have to see that in absence of this stimuli (promotions) whether there is an upturn or not. That I think will be evident in the next few months then we will be able to make more definitive statements about the change in fortunes of auto industry,” Srivastava said.


Counting on the positives, he said the demand from rural markets is set to improve with better monsoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp