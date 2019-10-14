Home Business

India holds 100 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, enough to meet half demand till 2050: BP chief

The company is expanding the partnership into fuel retailing that will entail scaling up RIL's present network of 1,400 petrol pumps to 5,500 by 2023.

Published: 14th October 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

automobiles, electric vehicles, diesel vehicles

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: UK supermajor BP plc chief executive Bob Dudley on Monday said there are 100 trillion cubic feet of yet-to-be-discovered natural gas reserves in India that would be enough to meet half of the nation's gas demand till 2050.

BP in partnership with Reliance Industries is investing about USD 5 billion to bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream beginning mid-2020, he said.

Also, the company is expanding the partnership into fuel retailing that will entail scaling up RIL's present network of 1,400 petrol pumps to 5,500 by 2023.

These pumps, besides retailing petrol and diesel, would also have electric vehicle charging facility, he said.

"India has a great opportunity with gas too, the ideal partner for renewables, which are intermittent by nature," he said at the India Energy Forum of CERAWeek here.

"I believe that there is close to 100 Tcf of natural gas resources yet to be found below ground here in India. That in itself can meet half of the natural gas demand out to 2050." But exploitation of gas reserves will depend a lot on how the economics works out as developing the resources in the deepsea does not come cheap, he said emphasising on economic pricing of natural gas.

"It's going to take a lot of exploration and will require economics to be right. It's expensive deeper offshore, but once you get the networks and the pipelines in place, India is going to need every fuel it can get," he said.

"You need to do whatever you can do to replace coal with clean natural gas, and that will reduce emissions. And you can use India's gas instead of buying expensive LNG (from abroad)." India, he said, has the right policy framework of providing a higher cap price for natural gas produced from difficult areas such as deepsea.

"We have USD 5 billion worth of projects coming onstream next May, and we would like to be able to sell gas in an open market to our customers as well as our own companies if that happens there will be more development," he said.

The government mandates a cap price based on alternate fuels for gas from difficult areas, which for the October 2019 to March 2020 period is USD 8.43 per million British thermal unit, more than double the USD 3.23 per mmBtu rate for other domestic gas.

He said the USD 4 per mmBtu price of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) in "no way converts for the cost" of the fuel.

It is a "distress price," he said as he sought to discourage using rate prevalent in spot or current LNG market to price domestically produced natural gas.

"India also has the right resources above and below ground. It has relationships in place to maximise those resources. And it has a responsible policy in place to enable those relationships to run effectively and efficiently." Dudley said his optimism also comes from the work BP is doing with its partner Reliance Industries.

The partners have recently acquired one more block, and the existing asset is rearing to produce more.

"I am very optimistic about the joint venture we are forming with Reliance on the (fuel) retail market. We will bring all types of new things, electrification, mobility, bringing convenience marketing together with Reliance has 1400 stations today and hitting over 5,500 stations across India. There will be great growth rates regarding fuel in India." Dudley, who retires early next year, said India "has just experienced its fastest rate of energy consumption for more than a decade. And on current trends, it will be more than double from today's levels by 2040."

Upbeat about BP's relations in India, he said: "The USD 1 billion Green Growth Equity Fund we manage with partners in India will support the Indian government's plans to increase renewable capacity to 450 GW over the next few years." "So, the resources are available; the relationships are in place, which leaves policy. And it's here where India scores a hat-trick," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electric vehicle BP plc BP Natural gas reserves
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp