Home Business

India is investing over $60 billion in gas infrastructure: Dharmendra Pradhan

The government has been focusing on increasing the mix of natural gas in its energy composition and is giving special impetus to develop gas infrastructure across the country.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

With the aim of developing natural supply and distribution infrastructure, India is investing over $60 billion, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday, adding it will help the country achieve the target of more than doubling the share of natural gas in its energy base from the current 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

The government has been focusing on increasing the mix of natural gas in its energy composition and is giving special impetus to develop gas infrastructure across the country.

“An estimated investment of 60 billion US dollars is underway in building gas pipeline and terminal infrastructure that are nearing or in advanced stages of completion … City gas distribution network will soon cover 70 per cent of India’s population,” he said at the third International Think Tank (ITT) meeting.

The minister said the government is exploring strategic partnerships for overall development of the oil and gas sector.

“The role of private sector — both domestic and from abroad, for bringing in investments with necessary innovations for future energy landscape in the country, will remain crucial,” he said.

Executives of energy companies present at the meeting stated that India will continue to increase consumption of fossil fuels in its energy mix, and there is an urgent need for an integrated energy policy cutting across all forms of energy.

Talking about key challenges confronting the energy sector, the oil minister said, “The foremost challenge of our time is the energy trilemma. It is about providing — sustainability, securely, and affordably-sufficient energy to our growing population”.

The oil minister also showed concerns on the development taking place in the fuel-producing nations and said, “We have seen the most disruptive developments.

"US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, attacks on Saudi oil processing units, volatile conditions in Strait of Hormuz, unrest in the Middle-East, and US-China trade war, to name a few.”

“These developments have an enormous impact on India’s energy security and also on our economic, budgetary and investment dimensions,” the minister said, adding India’s import dependency on crude oil and LNG continues to rise unabated.

Import dependence is now over 84 per cent for crude and 45 per cent for natural gas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan India gas infrastructure
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp