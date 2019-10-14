Home Business

Portals seeking customer views on merger with Allahabad Bank to be set soon: Indian Bank

A meeting was organised in Vijayawada recently following the in-principle approvals from the respective boards of Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Published: 14th October 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

The public sector bank would be amalgamated with Allahabad Bank under the Centre's move to merge various public sector banks. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Bank to soon roll out portals inviting customers to share their views on its merger with Allahabad Bank, a top official has said.

The public sector bank would be amalgamated with Allahabad Bank under the Centre's move to merge various public sector banks.

A meeting was organised in Vijayawada recently following the in-principle approvals from the respective boards of Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Addressing the gathering, Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said the meeting was organised to create a better understanding on the amalgamation process.

Both the banks have a strong legacy and they have been working on the same platform enabling comfortable migration of technology, she said.

"Very soon, separate customer portals would be provided to invite suggestions and views on the merger process", she said.

Following the merger, there would be an integration of human resources by way of organising joint training of employees of both the banks to understand the business models, said Chunduru.

Effective utilisation of human resources would be taken care with domain experience for proper deployment, she said.

Noting that the best banking practices of both the banks would be taken for business growth, she said the benefits following the amalgamation would be available to customers through customised products and service offerings.

Chunduru assured the customers of best services of both the banks. Allahabad Bank executive director K Ramachandran assured customers that the amalgamation process would be smooth and seamless without any discomfort.

The government had unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as it looks to boost economic growth.

The set of mergers are Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank would merge; Union Bank of India would amalgamate with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank and Indian Bank would merge with Allahabad Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Bank Mega bank merger Allahabad Bank India Bank merger
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp