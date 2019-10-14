Home Business

PSBs disbursed Rs 82,000 crore retail loans in nine days: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published: 14th October 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:22 PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said PSBs have disbursed about Rs 82,000 crore in the nine-day outreach programme to push up retail credit and banks have witnessed robust demand during that period and she has asked the banks to look at the scope of MSMEs' demand for bill discounting.

Bill discounting is a discount/fee which a bank takes from a seller to release funds before the credit period ends. Bill discounting is mostly applicable in scenarios when a buyer buys goods from the seller and the payment is to be made through letter of credit.

Earlier Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar said "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today reviewed the credit growth progress in the public sector banks and they have reported that they have disbursed Rs 81,781 crore in retail in the nine days of the outreach programme and have followed the prudential norms in the credit outreach. During this period of nine days, PSBs have given Rs 34,342 crore to new businesses. PSBs have said they have sufficient liquidity."

The second outreach programme will start on October 21. In the meeting, Kumar said big corporates owe Rs 40,000 crore to MSMEs and banks have been told to look at the option of doing bill discounting for MSMEs.

"Big corporates owe Rs 40,000 crore to MSMEs. PSBs will have an outreach programme on bill discounting. MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) has a list of big companies who owe money to MSMEs. PSBs will ask concerned MSMEs if they are interested in bill discounting," Kumar said.

Sitharaman said "We have asked and will push for big companies to expedite payments to MSMEs and have asked the banks to come back to us on MSMEs' payment by October 22 on demand for bill discounting".

