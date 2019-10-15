Gold prices up marginally by Rs 5 to Rs 39,105 per 10 gram; Silver falls by Rs 91

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold witnessed muted trading on Tuesday, rising marginally higher by Rs 5 to Rs 39,105 per 10 gram in the national capital as a weaker rupee kept the downside limited, according to HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading marginally up by Rs 5 at Rs 39,105 as weaker rupee kept the downside limited. Spot rupee was trading 10 paise weaker against the dollar during the day," Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC Securities said.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,100 per 10 gram in the previous trade here. Silver, however, fell by Rs 91 to Rs 46,809 per kilogram from Rs 46,900 per kilogram on Monday.

In the global market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,493.30 an ounce, while silver too firmed up at USD 17.62 per ounce.

"International gold prices were trading firm for the day on rising doubts over first phase of US-China trade deal after China signalled to hold more discussions before signing the agreement," Patel said.