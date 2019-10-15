M&M Truck & bus to roll out BS-VI vehicles from February

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, on Monday, said it is on course for the transition to BS-VI emission norms, set to be enforced from April 1, 2020.

The company said it is also working on simplifying BS-VI for its customers “an integral part being 80 per cent parts remaining unchanged from the BS-IV variant”.

The availability of BS-VI vehicles would be timed between February and April 1 when it becomes mandatory to switch to BS-VI.

Vehicle manufacturers are also looking at the availability of BS-VI-compliant fuel for the rollout schedule.MTB said while most the new engines bring in complexity, the simplified BS-VI experience through BLAZO X will be available with minimum changes to ensure hassle-free switch to BS-VI.

“The company will launch 18 more variants in BS-VI from five tonne to 18-tonne ICV segment of the recently launched FURIO range,” it said.

The BLAZO range of trucks launched three years ago is selling at a premium to other products in the range, and a BLAZO X49 Rigid MAV truck in 16-wheeler category has also been launched.

MTB said its FURIO has emerged as the fourth player in the 12-tonne and 14-tonne segments.

“The company has also launched three more variants recently to its portfolio and is keeping up with its product enhancement plan. It will launch 18 more variants in the ICV segment from 5 to 18 tonne.

"All of these would be BS-VI-compliant,” MTB said.

“With the HCV segment going through tough times, we felt the need to constantly innovate to stay ahead of the curve…We are on track to being BS-VI complaint with a wider range of truck and buses, simplified technology and the unique customer value proposition of guaranteed higher mileage,” said Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

In other customer-centric initiatives, MTB is targeting customer touchpoints every 100 kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Express North-South Service Corridor after its Mumbai-Delhi service corridor.

“This is the second such corridor after the Mumbai-Delhi service corridor which caters to nearly 30 per cent of truck movement,” MTB said.