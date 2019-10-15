Home Business

One-third of large firms not yet planned to switch to new tax regime: Crisil survey

Those planning to switch have no plans to pump the gains into capex investments or paying higher dividends.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A third of India Inc is yet to decide on whether to shift to the newer corporate tax regime offering lower outgoes, and those planning to switch have no plans to pump the gains into capex investments, given the plunging demand, finds a survey.

Two-thirds of the 850 companies surveyed by rating agency Crisil want to shift, but the benefits are unlikely to result in higher investments by them immediately, the agency said on Tuesday. The government had last month announced a massive 10- 12 percentage points reduction in corporate tax rate to 25.17 percent in a bid to push investment-ironically at a time when already the existing capacity across industries is heavily underutilised as demand keeps falling month after month.

While announcing the massive tax giveaways to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore, government had said companies would have to give up all existing tax exemptions to be eligible to move to the new regime.

However, the agency did not attribute any reasons these many companies, which are from capex-heavy sectors such as power, and oil & gas, which want to continue with the older tax regime and the two-thirds of them planning to switch come from the auto, chemicals, textiles, gems and jewellery, and retail sectors.

The move to lower corporate tax "spawns optimism with a tinge of cautiousness within companies", Crisil said, pointing out that while the prospect of saving on taxes makes them optimistic, they are well aware that savings alone cannot lead to immediate capex given the weak demand which is the root of their caution. "Companies shifting to the new tax regime are likely to see close to 700 bps of tax savings. While this may not kick-start the much-delayed private investments cycle, it can help ease their funding constraints to some extent," Crisil's head of analytics Subodh Rai said.

Only 10 percent of those companies planning to shift to the new regime are planning to pass on the gains through higher discounts and sales promotion, indicating lower taxes alone cannot rev up the idling demand engine, it said.

About half of these companies want to use the savings for ongoing capex, reduce debt or retain cash, which would strengthen their balance-sheets and prime them for fresh capex once demand improves, he said.

Around 37 percent of these companies are yet to decide on utilisation of tax savings though option to increase dividends found the least preference--something many analysts had lapped up soon after the announcement saying it would lead to consumption demand due to higher disposable income.

Overall, tax cut provides the much-needed impetus to companies to press the capex button once demand stages a comeback, the agency concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crisil New tax reforms Tax reforms shift Corporate tax cuts
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp