Home Business

Finance Ministry gets around 45 applications for PFRDA Chairman post

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority was re-constituted into a statutory body after notification of PFRDA Act in 2014.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has received about 45 applications for the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority  (PFRDA) chairman post, which has been lying vacant since April 23 this year.

PFRDA was re-constituted into a statutory body after notification of PFRDA Act in 2014.

Some 40-45 applications have come for the post of PFRDA Chairman which have been sent to the high-level panel that will select a suitable candidate for the post, sources said.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), headed by the cabinet secretary, is free to identify and recommend any other person too, who has not applied for the post, based on merit.

According to public notice, the appointment will be for a period of five years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment provided that no chairperson will hold office after attaining the age of 65 years.

The applicant should have a minimum of two years of residual service as on last date of submission of applications.

As per the eligibility criteria, a person should have at least 25 years of work experience leading to a senior position in the organisation concerned and should have knowledge and experience of law or finance or economics.

A government servant worked as secretary or additional secretary in the central government or its equivalent level in state government for three years can apply for the job, it said.

Besides, a public sector official who worked at least one level immediately below the board level for at least three years and private sector employees at the level of CEO or CFO can apply for the position.

The pay and allowance of the new chairperson will be Rs 4.5 lakh per month without the facility of accommodation and car.

PFRDA consists of a chairperson and not more than six members, of whom at least three shall be whole-time members, to be appointed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance ministry PFRDA
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp