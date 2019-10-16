Home Business

Gold marches higher; up Rs 120 on festive demand, weaker rupee

On Tuesday, gold closed at Rs 38,910 per 10 gram. Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 120 at Rs 39,030.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Jewellery, silver

For representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Wednesday advanced Rs 120 to Rs 39,030 per 10 gram in the national capital on festive demand and weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also jumped by Rs 489 to Rs 46,809 per kilogram here from its previous close of Rs 46,320 per kilogram.

On Tuesday, gold closed at Rs 38,910 per 10 gram. Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 120 at Rs 39,030 on festival demand and weaker rupee, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst - Commodities Tapan Patel said.

Spot rupee was trading 8 paise weaker against dollar during the day, he added. Gold was trading higher at USD 1,485 an ounce in the international market, while silver quoted flat at USD 17.33 per ounce.

The US-China trade deal jitters and developments on Brexit may keep gold prices on the edge in near term, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp