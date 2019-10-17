Home Business

Inflation, social media campaigns by political parties hit traditional banner, flag businesses

A Delhi-based businessman added that although his business had been in decline since the past 15 years, it was the Maharashtra elections which have made the nosedive apparent.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The rising inflation and social media campaigns being run by the political parties have hit hard the traditional flag and banner businesses, especially in Maharashtra.

"This time the market is really disappointing for businessmen like us who deal in goods which were traditionally used for election campaigning," said Rahul, a Delhi based supplier of posters, banners, caps among others.

The Delhi based businessman added that although his business had been in decline since the past 15 years, it was the Maharashtra elections which have made the nosedive apparent.

"Our business has continually been affected in the past 15 years but in recent times especially since the Lok Sabha elections, our business has been on a nosedive. We are unable to understand the specific reason behind political parties not purchasing our goods but we assume that they are shifting towards digital campaigning or inflation might be the reason behind this," Rahul said.

A local shopkeeper, Hemant Patankar added that his business has now been reduced to close to one-fourth of what it was during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"We do not have the exact details or data but our business has been reduced to just 25 to 30 per cent of what we managed during the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections," Patankar said.

He, however, expressed the hope that the business will pick up pace in the last few days of the campaigning.

"We are still hoping that the last two-three days of campaigning will see a surge in demand. We might get a breather in the last two-three days as sales usually pick up pace in that duration," Patankar added.

Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Political marketing Politics marketing BJP marketing BJP social media marketing Banner business Maharashtra elections Hemant Patankar Maharashtra Assembly
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp